News
Jimmy Rees On Being A Regional Guy
Comedian Jimmy Rees is about to head out on tour, and he tells us why he loves regional towns, but why they also scare him.
The Highs, Lows, Special Guests & Best Ads Of 2024's NFL Super Bowl
This year's Super Bowl had something for everyone: an overtime win by the Kansas City Chiefs, a nostalgic performance by Usher, $10 million worth of ads and more celebs than you can count.
New Report Reveals Less Aussies Are Choosing To Get Married
A new report has revealed fewer Aussies are getting married, opting for de facto relationships instead.
The Worst Ever Miss In Football
Sydney FC striker Patrick Wood will want to forget about this incredible missed goal opportunity against the Central Coast Mariners.
Ali Yasmin’s Fight For Justice After Being Imprisoned At 13
13-year-old Ali Yasmin was found on a people smuggling boat and was locked up for two years in an adult prison in Western Australia. After a decade-long legal battle, a group led by Ali has won a $27 million payout for their wrongful imprisonment.
Swimmer James Magnussen Signs Up For Drug-Enhanced Games
The Olympics on steroids, AKA the Enhanced Games, are coming, and one of Australia’s best athletes, James Magnussen, has revealed he’s ready to take supplements and break records as part of the inaugural event.
Chelsea Handler On Why She Believes Bitches Are Born Bitches
Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big Bitch tour to Australia, and we found out if she believes she became a bitch… or if she was born with it.