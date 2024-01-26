News
Tanning On The Rise Across Australia Despite Cancer Risk
Australia has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world, yet Aussies are still seeking out the sun, with many blaming TikTok, where pro-tanning content is getting millions of views.
January 26 Continues To Divide Australia As Thousands Take To The Streets
Australians have never been more divided over January 26, which has been marked by celebrations and protests. Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy joins us.
Why Pete Helliar Is Changing His Name
Pete Helliar sat on The Project desk for years, but apparently we've been calling him the wrong name! He tells us why he's changing it from Peter to Pete.
Anthony Albanese Breaks Election Promise And Changes Stage 3 Tax Cuts
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the government's backflip on stage three tax cuts, telling the National Press Club it would provide middle-income earners more money in the cost-of-living crisis. Treasurer @JEChalmers explains.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers Reveals What The Stage 3 Tax Cuts Mean For Aussies
The Anthony Albanese lead Federal Government has today announced its backflip on the Stage 3 tax cuts, and Treasurer @JEChalmers joins us to tell us what it all means.
Woolworths CEO Defends Ditching Australia Day Merch
Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has been in damage control today, a week after the supermarket giant announced they would not sell Australia Day merch, sparking fury across the country.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Set To Quit Politics
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce he will resign from politics at the end of February after a 16-year career in Federal Parliament.