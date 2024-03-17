The Project

Jack Black On Why His Dream Collab Would Be Beyoncé
Jack Black and Tenacious D recorded an incredible cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' for Kung Fu Panda 4 and he told us why he'd love to share the stage with her, and shared why his dream collab would be with Beyoncé.

11 mins

5 mins

Mark Wahlberg On Not Being Allowed Into A Sydney Golf Club

Mark Wahlberg is currently in Australia filming his latest movie, and he tells us why a pair of socks saw him refused entry into a Sydney golf club, and the one reason he'd ever bring Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch back.

7 mins

Aussies Turn To Online Advice To Try And Get Off Their Antidepressant Medication

Some long-term antidepressant users determined to get off their medications but avoid withdrawal symptoms, have become kitchen chemists and are following online advice to ween themselves off the medication.

4 mins

Bees Take Over Indian Wells Tennis Game

A tennis match in India Wells in California between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was thrown into chaos overnight after a bunch of bees started circulating the court.

7 mins

Maisie Peters On The Red Flags She Avoids

Maisie Peters new album talks about men and the red flags she avoids, and she told us what her biggest red flags are, and why female friendships are so important.

4 mins

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Finally Explained In Detail

The internet has been awash with conspiracies about Kate Middleton and Photoshop, so Mel Buttle's here to clear it all up.

6 mins

U.S. Takes First Steps To Ban TikTok For Good

The U.S. House of Representatives has taken the first steps to ban TikTok, giving the social media company an ultimatum: sell to a non-Chinese-based company or get deleted from every phone in the country.

4 mins

Clive Palmer Unveils Plans For 'Titanic 2' To Sail In 2027

We all know how the inaugural trip of the Titanic ended, and well, it wasn’t good. Well, Clive Palmer reckons it’s time for it to go again, and yes, he’s going to build it to set sail by 2027…

