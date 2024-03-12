News
How To Fix Sydney's Housing Crisis
The cost of living in Sydney has prompted many young people to leave the city, and Sam Taunton reckons he has the perfect solution to tackle the housing crisis.
Aussie Shepherd Wins Crufts But Are They Even Aussie?
An Australian Shepherd named Viking won Cruft's Best in Show, but before you start beaming with Aussie pride, it turns out the Australian shepherd is not Australian at all…
All The Highs, Lows And Award Wins From The 2024 Oscars
Oppenheimer dominated the 2024 Oscars after winning seven awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actor, but it's Barbie star Ryan Gosling who stole the show.
The Dad Whose Art Is Helping Childhood Cancer Patients
Angus Olsen was once a Disney artist, but after his daughter was diagnosed with cancer, he turned his talents to writing children's books to help other kids understand their treatment.
Leah Purcell On Why She Began Writing
Leah Purcell explains why she began writing, and the incredible history-making accomplishment the actor and writer has just achieved.
The Women On The Hunt To Call Out Cheaters
By day, they run a podcast, but by night, Laura Summers and Becky Hayes are carrying out requests from wives and girlfriends asking them to uncover the truth about their allegedly unfaithful partners. And they join us now.
Why We All Need To Speak About Menopause More
If you have ovaries, hello half of Australia, then the chances are you will experience some symptoms of Menopause but probably won’t ever talk about. But Lisa Curry, Kathy Lette and Jessica Rowe want to change that, so let's talk about Menopause.