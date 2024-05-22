News
Heartbroken Dad's Wish After His Son's Suicide
Wayne Holdsworth still can’t believe his boy Mac is gone, and he wishes he’d known about youth suicide before the death of his teenage son. Warning, this story may be distressing for some viewers.
One Dead & Multiple Injured After Turbulence On Flight From Hell
One man has died and multiple people were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, dropping thousands of metres in just minutes. Teandra Brock was a passenger on the flight and told us what happened.
Pensioner Fights To Live In His Converted Bus On Friend’s Property
A Western Australian pensioner has been taken to court for sleeping in a converted bus on a friend's property after the local council denied his application for extended camping on private property. Pensioner Danny Reinhold joins us.
Jeremy Clarkson Named U.K.'s Sexiest Man
For the second year in a row, Jeremy Clarkson has been named the U.K.'s Sexiest Man, and it's all because he loves his farm.
Push For Public Transport To Be Free In Australia
Only two countries in the world have public transport that is more expensive than Australia but there are calls for a radical solution to be tabled. Making it free. So, would it work?
First Person With Elon Musk's Neuralink Chip Speaks Out
Noland Arbaugh became the first person to have Elon Musk's Neuralink chip inserted into his brain, and he tells us how it has changed his life, and how he felt being the first person to trial it.
The Women Hitting Back Against Medical Misogyny
The gender 'pain' gap is leaving women across Australia suffering, and now women are fighting back against a system they say is misogynistic and does not take their pain seriously.