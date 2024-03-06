News
Greens Unveil Radical New Plan To Tackle Housing Crisis
The Greens have unveiled their plan to tackle Australia's housing crisis that would see a government-run developer build 360,000 homes in the next five years, but it would come at a hefty price tag.
Kylie Jenner Accused Of Copying Aussie Fashion Designer's Clothes
Aussie fashion designer Jessica Johansen-Bell has accused Kylie Jenner of cashing in on one of her dress designs for her new company, Khy. Jessica joins us to explain how it all came about.
Aussies Paying Nearly $1 Billion A Year In Surcharges
New data has revealed that Aussies are losing almost $1 billion a year when we pay with cards instead of cash, and Sam Taunton has come up with some solutions to get around the surcharges.
The Former Drug Trafficker Who Has Dedicated Her Life To Stopping Drug
Holly Deane-Johns was sentenced to 31 years in prison for trafficking drugs between Thailand and Australia, but now that she has done her time, she is dedicating her life to preventing drug use.
Crystal Hefner On The Worst Part About Being Married To Hugh Hefner
Crystal Hefner tells us what the worst parts were about living in the Playboy Mansion, and why she broke a promise to Hugh Hefner to only say good things about her late husband.
The Australian Journalist Who Transitioned Under The Taliban
Aussie filmmaker Jordan Bryon was given unprecedented access to live amongst the Taliban in Afghanistan, and now he's telling his story of undergoing gender reassignment in a place where transitioning is punishable by death.
The Aussie Vet Providing Free Care For Those Most In Need
Vet care is incredibly expensive, but Eloise Bright and her team of volunteers are helping to care for pets in need in Canberra. She also provides free health checks to pet owners with a healthcare card.