100-Year-Old Hal On Why You Must Learn To Value Your Friends
Australia, meet Hal. He’s just entered his 100th year on earth, thinks he can live until he’s 140, and still reads every day, but his advice on friendship is one that we all need to hear.
Government Calls On Australians To Make More Babies
Recent data has shown Aussies aren’t having enough babies! And so, the Federal Government has called on us all to, well, we guess, do it for Australia! But, do we really want kids running around?
How Kids Really Think Their Mums And Dads Became Parents
Have you ever wondered what your kids actually think about you? Well, don’t worry about it, as Susie Youssef found out for you at one Aussie school, and they really have some strange ideas about how
Working Kelpie Dogs Are On The Rise Amid Workforce Shortages
While many of us are pondering whether robots will take our jobs in the future, we should actually be worried about dogs, especially Kelpies. As we found out, Aussie farmers are finding the solution
Matildas Longest-Serving Player Lydia Williams Announces Her Retirement
Since 2005, Lydia Williams has been a steady presence between the goals for the Matildas. Now, the footballer is hanging up her boots, and Lydia tells us all about the highs and lows of being one of the greatest Matildas of a generation.
Neil The Seal In Witness Protection Following Internet Stardom
Tasmanian internet star Neil the Seal is now in "witness protection" as experts fear fame will mean the 700kg juvenile southern elephant seal will be loved to death. Marine Biologist Sheree Marris explains.
Why Mark Knopfler Says He's Not The Best Guitarist Ever
Mark Knopfler is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, but he tells us why he thinks that's "nonsense".
Hope For Aussies With Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome
39-year-old mum Amelia, and her two sons Xavier and Leo, are living with a rare and debilitating condition, Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome. The family is now fighting to get a new miracle treatment, which only one person in Australia can afford, to be put on the PBS to make it affordable for all.