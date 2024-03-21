News
Gay Pastor Forced To Live A Double Life And Undertake Conversion Therapy
Aaron Kelly once lived a double life as an evangelical pastor who tried to "pray the gay away.'' After undergoing unsuccessful, harmful conversion therapies and being forced to marry, he realised he needed to live authentically.
Paralysed Man Using Virtual Reality To Walk Again
Doctor Dinesh Palipana was paralysed in an accident but always dreamed of walking again one day. Now, he's using virtual reality to make it happen, and it could be the key to helping other paraplegics walk again.
Jack Black On Why His Dream Collab Would Be Beyoncé
Jack Black and Tenacious D recorded an incredible cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' for Kung Fu Panda 4 and he told us why he'd love to share the stage with her, and shared why his dream collab would be with Beyoncé.
Mark Wahlberg On Not Being Allowed Into A Sydney Golf Club
Mark Wahlberg is currently in Australia filming his latest movie, and he tells us why a pair of socks saw him refused entry into a Sydney golf club, and the one reason he'd ever bring Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch back.
Aussies Turn To Online Advice To Try And Get Off Their Antidepressant Medication
Some long-term antidepressant users determined to get off their medications but avoid withdrawal symptoms, have become kitchen chemists and are following online advice to ween themselves off the medication.
Bees Take Over Indian Wells Tennis Game
A tennis match in India Wells in California between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was thrown into chaos overnight after a bunch of bees started circulating the court.
Maisie Peters On The Red Flags She Avoids
Maisie Peters new album talks about men and the red flags she avoids, and she told us what her biggest red flags are, and why female friendships are so important.