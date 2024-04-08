The Project

Fury As TikToker Posts Vacant Property Addresses
NC | News

The man behind Shit Rentals, Jordan van den Berg, AKA Purple Pingers, has angered Americans after he started collecting addresses of vacant properties and publishing them to encourage those without a home to squat in them amid the housing crisis. He joins us to explain what's going on.

News

Australian Jailed In Iraq Pleads For Release In Emotional Letter

Australian Robert Pether is pleading for the government to get him home after he was accused of defrauding the Iraqi government and sentenced to five years in jail and a $16 million fine. Robert's wife Desree Pether joins us.

Michael Douglas On Why Aussies Are Taking Over Hollywood

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas tells us the one reason he thinks Australians are taking roles from Americans.

Aussies Turning To Run Clubs To Find Love

Run clubs may be a great way of getting exercise, but many are now using them to make friends, and some have even found love while hitting the pavement.

The Millennials Not Spending Money So They Can Retire Early

While some Millennials struggle to break into the housing market, others have committed themselves to a new movement of saving all their money, without making any fun purchases, so they can retire early. But is it realistic for everyone?

Milo The Dog Found 17 Days After Escaping At Melbourne Airport

Milo, the Jack Russell terrier who escaped at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport, has been found after 17 days on the run. Dog whisperer Nigel Williamson tells us how he captured the pooch and Milo is with him!

Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Australia Over Anti-Trans X Post

Elon Musk is threatening to sue Australia after the eSafety commissioner forced his platform X to remove a post that was allegedly harmful to a transgender activist.

Iconic Australian Music Venues Closing Down As Costs Surge

Iconic music venues The Bendigo Hotel and The Old Bar are closing their doors after nurturing Australia's up-and-coming artists for nearly two decades due to surging costs.

