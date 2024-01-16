News
Succession And The Bear Win Big At The Emmys
After being delayed due to Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards took place today, with TV shows Succession and The Bear dominating TV's night of nights.
Farmers Fight Back Against Cattle Rustlers
Stealing of livestock by sheep and cattle rustlers is a crime more common than you'd think, and now farmers are fighting back against the act that's costing them millions every year.
Government Rejecting Domestic Violence Support Payments
New data has shown nearly half of applicants fleeing domestic violence are denied services and payments, mainly because they cannot provide the proper documentation.
12-Year-Old With Progeria Not Letting His Rare Condition Get In The Way Of Living
12-year-old Enzo has one of the world's rarest disorders, Progeria, which sees him age rapidly, but as he's about to start high school, he's not about to let it get in the way of living.
Australian-Born Mary Ascends As Queen Of Denmark
After more than two decades since bumping into a Danish prince in a pub, Mary Donaldson has become the first Australian-born Queen of a European monarchy.