Peter Garrett On Why He Thinks Taylor Swift Charges Too Much For Tickets
Peter Garrett tells us why he respects Taylor Swift's incredible career and the message she represents to young women, but he also thinks she's charging too much for tickets.
Elizabeth Day On Why Failure Is Good For Us All
Author and host Elizabeth Day tells us why she's the world's leading expert on failure, and why failure is actually a really good thing for all of us.
How Love On The Spectrum Helped Show The World What Life With Autism Is Like
Love on the Spectrum is a TV show that shows the world what life with autism is like, and the show’s relationship counsellor, Jodi Rodgers, has helped Michael Theo and Teo Tissue build their confidence and become fearless.
Taylor Swift Fever Hits Rain-Soaked Sydney As Eras Tour Begins
Taylor Swift fans have swarmed Sydney’s Accor Stadium as the superstar prepares for her first of four nights at the sold-out stadium.
Aussie Scientist Discover Record-Breaking Quasar
Aussie scientists have discovered the fastest-growing black hole ever recorded, which eats a sun's worth of cosmic matter daily.
Huge Baby Boom In Cunnamulla Highlights Big Childcare Problem
The town of Cunnamulla has a population of 1,600, but last year welcomed 50 babies. Now, they have a huge childcare problem with all the new babies.
Equestrian Rider Cleared After Wearing Mankini
Three-time Olympic medallist Shane Rose has been cleared to compete at the Olympics after he wore a mankini to an equestrian event on the weekend.