The Project

Dying Mum Releases Song To Help Her Young Son
NC | News

When Cat Janice found out the sarcoma she had been battling was terminal, she wrote 'Dance You Outta My Head' so that the royalties could be paid to her son... and thanks to the internet, her dream became a reality.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Real Estate Agent Mocked For Using Sports Cars To Sell Houses

Amir Jahan has copped some heat online for his "flashy" method of selling homes, which includes using expensive cars like a Rolls-Royce Python. Amir shares with us what he has to say to the haters.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Dying Mum Releases Song To Help Her Young Son

When Cat Janice found out the sarcoma she had been battling was terminal, she wrote 'Dance You Outta My Head' so that the royalties could be paid to her son... and thanks to the internet, her dream became a reality.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Plea For More Understanding Around Antidepressant Withdrawal

Over 3 million Australians take antidepressants daily, but the experience of trying to stop taking them can be terrifying.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Aussie Man Who Wants G-String Bikinis Banned

Gold Coast local Ian Grace wants G-string bikinis banned when people aren't at the beach.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Henry Winkler On How The Fonz Has Never Ridden A Motorcycle In Real Life

Henry Winkler taught a generation of kids how to be cool as The Fonz in Happy Days, but it turns out he has never ridden a motorbike!

image-placeholder
4 mins

Gary Barlow Announces Huge Aussie Take That Tour

It's official, Take That is coming to Australia! Gary Barlow tells us if the band has found the golden formula between classic songs and new songs ahead of their tour in Australia.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Meet The RSPCA Pet Inspectors Looking Out For Australia’s Animals

The RSPCA investigated nearly 60,000 complaints last year, and Karen Collier is one of those inspectors responding to dozens of animal welfare checks around Melbourne.

image-placeholder
4 mins

The Aussie Business Giving Disabled Dogs A New Leash On Life

Turbo was 12 years old when he injured his hind legs and became paralysed, but Jo from Aquapaws was able to give the Spaniel a new leash of life.

2024