Real Estate Agent Mocked For Using Sports Cars To Sell Houses
Amir Jahan has copped some heat online for his "flashy" method of selling homes, which includes using expensive cars like a Rolls-Royce Python. Amir shares with us what he has to say to the haters.
Dying Mum Releases Song To Help Her Young Son
When Cat Janice found out the sarcoma she had been battling was terminal, she wrote 'Dance You Outta My Head' so that the royalties could be paid to her son... and thanks to the internet, her dream became a reality.
Plea For More Understanding Around Antidepressant Withdrawal
Over 3 million Australians take antidepressants daily, but the experience of trying to stop taking them can be terrifying.
The Aussie Man Who Wants G-String Bikinis Banned
Gold Coast local Ian Grace wants G-string bikinis banned when people aren't at the beach.
Henry Winkler On How The Fonz Has Never Ridden A Motorcycle In Real Life
Henry Winkler taught a generation of kids how to be cool as The Fonz in Happy Days, but it turns out he has never ridden a motorbike!
Gary Barlow Announces Huge Aussie Take That Tour
It's official, Take That is coming to Australia! Gary Barlow tells us if the band has found the golden formula between classic songs and new songs ahead of their tour in Australia.
Meet The RSPCA Pet Inspectors Looking Out For Australia’s Animals
The RSPCA investigated nearly 60,000 complaints last year, and Karen Collier is one of those inspectors responding to dozens of animal welfare checks around Melbourne.