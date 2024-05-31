The Project

Donald Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial
A New York jury found former U.S. Donald Trump guilty of falsifying business records to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. SEMAFOR Editor-at-large Steve Clemons joins us.

News

First-Ever Australian Jousting Champion Crowned

Kings, Queens and knights have descended on Ballarat's Kryal Castle for the first-ever national jousting championship, and history was made when Lady Renae Marisma was crowned Australian Champion!

Why The Viral 'All Eyes On Rafah' Image Isn't What It Seems

As the world continues to protest Israel’s attack on Rafah, one simple message calling for attention has gone viral. The image has been shared almost 46 million times, but the AI-generated picture is not what it seems.

Supermarkets Claim They’re Helping Aussies By Dropping Prices

Coles announced they would be dropping prices on over 200 products, but there are fears that the latest price drops from Australia's supermarket giants will have farmers bearing the brunt. Jeremy Griffith from the National Farmer's Federation explains.

The Hidden 'Tax' Of Loyalty Costing Aussies

Most Aussies would like to think that loyalty reaps rewards, but research from the NSW Insurance Monitor revealed that existing customers pay an average of 25% more than new ones.

Couple Still Waiting For Flight After Singapore Airlines Horror

An Australian couple who were injured when their Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence are still waiting for a medevac flight. Keith Davis says a commercial flight is not an option for his wife, Kerry Jordan, as she remains in ICU with a fractured spine. 

Aussie Man Rolls To Victory In Annual UK Cheese Rolling Competition

An Aussie man has tumbled down a giant hill to victory to win the annual Gloucestershire cheese-rolling race. Dylan Twiss joins us to tell us how he's feeling after the big win.

Mum Slammed As Kid Becomes Influencer

Nina Gonthier has hit back at haters amid claims she's exploiting her 4-year-old son Jerome as an influencer. She shares with us what she says to people who accuse her of taking advantage of her son.

