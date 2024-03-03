News
Crystal Hefner On The Worst Part About Being Married To Hugh Hefner
Crystal Hefner tells us what the worst parts were about living in the Playboy Mansion, and why she broke a promise to Hugh Hefner to only say good things about her late husband.
The Australian Journalist Who Transitioned Under The Taliban
Aussie filmmaker Jordan Bryon was given unprecedented access to live amongst the Taliban in Afghanistan, and now he's telling his story of undergoing gender reassignment in a place where transitioning is punishable by death.
The Aussie Vet Providing Free Care For Those Most In Need
Vet care is incredibly expensive, but Eloise Bright and her team of volunteers are helping to care for pets in need in Canberra. She also provides free health checks to pet owners with a healthcare card.
Donald Trump Clean Sweeps Super Saturday Republican Caucuses
Donald Trump has made a clean sweep of the Idaho, Missouri and Michigan Republican caucuses, beating Nikki Haley to take another step closer to the U.S. Presidential Election.
Matildas Kaitlyn Torpey Celebrates Olympic Qualification
The Matildas will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics after thrashing Uzbekistan in the qualifier, and Kaitlyn Torpey told us how it feels to have helped the Tillies book a ticket to France.
How Herbie The Love Bug Car Changed Jack's Life
Jack Coleman's obsession with Herbie the Love Bug started when he was a young boy. With a little bit of help, he tracked down the iconic car, and his life has never been the same again.
Matildas Take On Uzbekistan To Secure Olympic Spot
The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan in front of a sell-out crowd in Melbourne in their final Olympic qualifier. Our very own Georgie Tunny caught up with Matildas' goalie, Lydia Williams, pitchside ahead of the match.