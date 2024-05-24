News
Dating App Working On AI Wingman
Modern dating could be thrust into the future after dating app Bumble revealed they are working on an AI wingman to help singles weed out the things they hate.
Donor-Conceived People Could Soon Be Able To Contact Biological Parents
Donor-conceived Quill could soon be able to locate her biological parents as the Queensland government looks to introduce legislation that would give her the right to access genetic history just like any other Australian. Carey Haden told us about his journey to find his donor.
The Therapy Dog Helping A School Deal With Tragedy
One small South Australian school has been rocked by two tragic incidents that left their community struggling to move forward. But Haze, the therapy dog, has started to make a significant difference for the 66 students and their families with some much-needed joy.
Tradies Hailed Heroes After School Bus Tragedy
Two tradies are being hailed heroes after rushing to help after a school bus crashed north of Melbourne. Colby Bartels And Adam Smith were one of the first on the scene and helped dozens of schoolchildren to safety. They joined us to explain what happened.
Heartbroken Dad's Wish After His Son's Suicide
Wayne Holdsworth still can’t believe his boy Mac is gone, and he wishes he’d known about youth suicide before the death of his teenage son. Warning, this story may be distressing for some viewers.
One Dead & Multiple Injured After Turbulence On Flight From Hell
One man has died and multiple people were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, dropping thousands of metres in just minutes. Teandra Brock was a passenger on the flight and told us what happened.
Pensioner Fights To Live In His Converted Bus On Friend’s Property
A Western Australian pensioner has been taken to court for sleeping in a converted bus on a friend's property after the local council denied his application for extended camping on private property. Pensioner Danny Reinhold joins us.