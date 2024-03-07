News
Virgin Australia Set To Allow Small Pets Onboard Planes
Virgin Australia has announced its plan to allow small pets to ride onboard, making it the first airline in Australia to do so.
Customers Furious As Bankwest Set To Close All Branches
Bankwest is set to close all of its branches across Western Australia, leaving many regional communities without any brick-and-mortar banks to visit. Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas joins us.
Greens Unveil Radical New Plan To Tackle Housing Crisis
The Greens have unveiled their plan to tackle Australia's housing crisis that would see a government-run developer build 360,000 homes in the next five years, but it would come at a hefty price tag.
Kylie Jenner Accused Of Copying Aussie Fashion Designer's Clothes
Aussie fashion designer Jessica Johansen-Bell has accused Kylie Jenner of cashing in on one of her dress designs for her new company, Khy. Jessica joins us to explain how it all came about.
Aussies Paying Nearly $1 Billion A Year In Surcharges
New data has revealed that Aussies are losing almost $1 billion a year when we pay with cards instead of cash, and Sam Taunton has come up with some solutions to get around the surcharges.
The Former Drug Trafficker Who Has Dedicated Her Life To Stopping Drug
Holly Deane-Johns was sentenced to 31 years in prison for trafficking drugs between Thailand and Australia, but now that she has done her time, she is dedicating her life to preventing drug use.
Crystal Hefner On The Worst Part About Being Married To Hugh Hefner
Crystal Hefner tells us what the worst parts were about living in the Playboy Mansion, and why she broke a promise to Hugh Hefner to only say good things about her late husband.