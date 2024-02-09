The Project

Chelsea Handler On Why She Believes Bitches Are Born Bitches
NC | News

Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big Bitch tour to Australia, and we found out if she believes she became a bitch… or if she was born with it.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Swimmer James Magnussen Signs Up For Drug-Enhanced Games

The Olympics on steroids, AKA the Enhanced Games, are coming, and one of Australia’s best athletes, James Magnussen, has revealed he’s ready to take supplements and break records as part of the inaugural event.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Chelsea Handler On Why She Believes Bitches Are Born Bitches

Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big Bitch tour to Australia, and we found out if she believes she became a bitch… or if she was born with it.

image-placeholder
6 mins

The Sneaky Ways Companies Increase The Price Of Things

The inquiry into supermarket price gouging has revealed the sneaky ways companies raise the cost of things, and it happens in multiple sectors, from banking to childcare and even pharmaceuticals.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Melbourne Nursing Home Gifting Taylor Swift Tickets To Her Biggest Fans

A retirement home in Melbourne's East is gifting 20 tickets to its residents to watch Taylor Swift from the comfort of an MCG corporate box, along with their choice of one of their grandchildren each.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Bob Katter Outraged After Finding Parliament Cafe Is Card Only

Cash is King for MP Bob Katter after he was left outraged when a café did not accept his crisp $50 note, and he is now warning against a cashless existence, which he believes could be disastrous.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Real Estate Agent Mocked For Using Sports Cars To Sell Houses

Amir Jahan has copped some heat online for his "flashy" method of selling homes, which includes using expensive cars like a Rolls-Royce Python. Amir shares with us what he has to say to the haters.

image-placeholder
2 mins

Dying Mum Releases Song To Help Her Young Son

When Cat Janice found out the sarcoma she had been battling was terminal, she wrote 'Dance You Outta My Head' so that the royalties could be paid to her son... and thanks to the internet, her dream became a reality.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Plea For More Understanding Around Antidepressant Withdrawal

Over 3 million Australians take antidepressants daily, but the experience of trying to stop taking them can be terrifying.

2024