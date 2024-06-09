News
Toxic Masculinity Figures Influencing Teen Boys
Influencers like Andrew Tate are making a bigger impression on teenage boys than their parents believe and are serving as role models. So, why are teenage boys so attracted to toxic masculinity, and what is being done to help?
Body Found In Search For TV Doctor, Michael Mosley
A body has been found in the search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley. Authorities have been searching for Mosley after he went for a walk on the Greek island of Symi last week.
Women's NRL Continues To Grow After Yet Another Record Origin Crowd
Game 2 of the Women's Origin series was played in front of a record 25,782 fans on a rainy night in Newcastle. It's the fourth Origin match in a row the record has been beaten. So what has caused the surge of interest in the NRLW?
Aussie Students Left Struggling Due To Fulfilling Course Requirements
The Federal Government has announced a payment to relieve university placement poverty, but that lifeline only extends to nursing, teaching and social work students. It means other uni students are left struggling to make ends meet to fulfil their course requirements.
Residents Terrified Of Their Neighbourhood Beg For Help
Terrified residents of South Melbourne's Park Towers are pleading for help from the government as they endure unsanitary conditions, violence and crime in the public housing block.
Rumours Swirl Disneyland Could Be Coming Down Under
Rumours are swirling that Australia may become the home of a new Disneyland and Victorian State MP David Limbrick is keen to make his electorate the location of the Happiest Place on Earth. He joins us to explain why there should be a Disneyland in Dandenong.
Promising Results From Groundbreaking Melanoma Treatment
The results of a clinical trial into a groundbreaking new Aussie-backed melanoma treatment have been released, showing that 83.7% of patients in the test group made it 12 months without progression or