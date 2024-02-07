News
The Sneaky Ways Companies Increase The Price Of Things
The inquiry into supermarket price gouging has revealed the sneaky ways companies raise the cost of things, and it happens in multiple sectors, from banking to childcare and even pharmaceuticals.
Melbourne Nursing Home Gifting Taylor Swift Tickets To Her Biggest Fans
A retirement home in Melbourne's East is gifting 20 tickets to its residents to watch Taylor Swift from the comfort of an MCG corporate box, along with their choice of one of their grandchildren each.
Bob Katter Outraged After Finding Parliament Cafe Is Card Only
Cash is King for MP Bob Katter after he was left outraged when a café did not accept his crisp $50 note, and he is now warning against a cashless existence, which he believes could be disastrous.
Real Estate Agent Mocked For Using Sports Cars To Sell Houses
Amir Jahan has copped some heat online for his "flashy" method of selling homes, which includes using expensive cars like a Rolls-Royce Python. Amir shares with us what he has to say to the haters.
Dying Mum Releases Song To Help Her Young Son
When Cat Janice found out the sarcoma she had been battling was terminal, she wrote 'Dance You Outta My Head' so that the royalties could be paid to her son... and thanks to the internet, her dream became a reality.
Plea For More Understanding Around Antidepressant Withdrawal
Over 3 million Australians take antidepressants daily, but the experience of trying to stop taking them can be terrifying.
The Aussie Man Who Wants G-String Bikinis Banned
Gold Coast local Ian Grace wants G-string bikinis banned when people aren't at the beach.