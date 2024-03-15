News
Bees Take Over Indian Wells Tennis Game
A tennis match in India Wells in California between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was thrown into chaos overnight after a bunch of bees started circulating the court.
Maisie Peters On The Red Flags She Avoids
Maisie Peters new album talks about men and the red flags she avoids, and she told us what her biggest red flags are, and why female friendships are so important.
Kate Middleton's Photoshop Finally Explained In Detail
The internet has been awash with conspiracies about Kate Middleton and Photoshop, so Mel Buttle's here to clear it all up.
U.S. Takes First Steps To Ban TikTok For Good
The U.S. House of Representatives has taken the first steps to ban TikTok, giving the social media company an ultimatum: sell to a non-Chinese-based company or get deleted from every phone in the country.
Clive Palmer Unveils Plans For 'Titanic 2' To Sail In 2027
We all know how the inaugural trip of the Titanic ended, and well, it wasn’t good. Well, Clive Palmer reckons it’s time for it to go again, and yes, he’s going to build it to set sail by 2027…
Aussie Shepherd Wins Crufts But Are They Even Aussie?
An Australian Shepherd named Viking won Cruft's Best in Show, but before you start beaming with Aussie pride, it turns out the Australian shepherd is not Australian at all…
How To Fix Sydney's Housing Crisis
The cost of living in Sydney has prompted many young people to leave the city, and Sam Taunton reckons he has the perfect solution to tackle the housing crisis.