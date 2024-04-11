News
Aussies Leading The Way Against Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson’s Disease is being diagnosed more than ever around the world, with over 200,000 Aussies now living with the debilitating condition. However, some super Tasmanians are leading the way in making the condition more manageable in the future.
Residents Still Fighting To Save Their Homes
In early 2024, we brought you a story about the long-term residents of Techno Park who were staring down homelessness after the local council notified them that they had to "immediately cease use of the land." But, it appears the local council wanted to evict the residents months before they had even been told.
Australian Jailed In Iraq Pleads For Release In Emotional Letter
Australian Robert Pether is pleading for the government to get him home after he was accused of defrauding the Iraqi government and sentenced to five years in jail and a $16 million fine. Robert's wife Desree Pether joins us.
Fury As TikToker Posts Vacant Property Addresses
The man behind Shit Rentals, Jordan van den Berg, AKA Purple Pingers, has angered Americans after he started collecting addresses of vacant properties and publishing them to encourage those without a home to squat in them amid the housing crisis. He joins us to explain what's going on.
Michael Douglas On Why Aussies Are Taking Over Hollywood
Hollywood legend Michael Douglas tells us the one reason he thinks Australians are taking roles from Americans.
Aussies Turning To Run Clubs To Find Love
Run clubs may be a great way of getting exercise, but many are now using them to make friends, and some have even found love while hitting the pavement.
The Millennials Not Spending Money So They Can Retire Early
While some Millennials struggle to break into the housing market, others have committed themselves to a new movement of saving all their money, without making any fun purchases, so they can retire early. But is it realistic for everyone?