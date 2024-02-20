News
Aussie Scientist Discover Record-Breaking Quasar
Aussie scientists have discovered the fastest-growing black hole ever recorded, which eats a sun's worth of cosmic matter daily.
Huge Baby Boom In Cunnamulla Highlights Big Childcare Problem
The town of Cunnamulla has a population of 1,600, but last year welcomed 50 babies. Now, they have a huge childcare problem with all the new babies.
Equestrian Rider Cleared After Wearing Mankini
Three-time Olympic medallist Shane Rose has been cleared to compete at the Olympics after he wore a mankini to an equestrian event on the weekend.
Taylor Swift Fever Takes Over As Merch Stalls Open
Swifties left no Blank Space untouched at a Taylor Swift merchandise pop-up shop in Melbourne as the city gets ready to host the tour that stopped the world.
The People Hoping Being Cryogenically Frozen Will Bring Them Back To L
There is growing interest in being cryopreserved in the hopes of cheating death, with some forking out over $50,000 in the hope they will be able to be revived in the future when technology is more ad
Jimmy Rees On Being A Regional Guy
Comedian Jimmy Rees is about to head out on tour, and he tells us why he loves regional towns, but why they also scare him.
The Highs, Lows, Special Guests & Best Ads Of 2024's NFL Super Bowl
This year's Super Bowl had something for everyone: an overtime win by the Kansas City Chiefs, a nostalgic performance by Usher, $10 million worth of ads and more celebs than you can count.