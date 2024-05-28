News
Couple Still Waiting For Flight After Singapore Airlines Horror
An Australian couple who were injured when their Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence are still waiting for a medevac flight. Keith Davis says a commercial flight is not an option for his wife, Kerry Jordan, as she remains in ICU with a fractured spine.
Aussie Man Rolls To Victory In Annual UK Cheese Rolling Competition
An Aussie man has tumbled down a giant hill to victory to win the annual Gloucestershire cheese-rolling race. Dylan Twiss joins us to tell us how he's feeling after the big win.
Mum Slammed As Kid Becomes Influencer
Nina Gonthier has hit back at haters amid claims she's exploiting her 4-year-old son Jerome as an influencer. She shares with us what she says to people who accuse her of taking advantage of her son.
Warnings About Foraging Potentially Lethal Mushrooms
As Aussies battle the steep rise in food costs, more and more of us are taking up foraging a free meal from nature. But as we enter peak mushroom season, you need to know the difference between the ones that are edible and the ones that could kill you.
Dating App Working On AI Wingman
Modern dating could be thrust into the future after dating app Bumble revealed they are working on an AI wingman to help singles weed out the things they hate.
Donor-Conceived People Could Soon Be Able To Contact Biological Parents
Donor-conceived Quill could soon be able to locate her biological parents as the Queensland government looks to introduce legislation that would give her the right to access genetic history just like any other Australian. Carey Haden told us about his journey to find his donor.
The Therapy Dog Helping A School Deal With Tragedy
One small South Australian school has been rocked by two tragic incidents that left their community struggling to move forward. But Haze, the therapy dog, has started to make a significant difference for the 66 students and their families with some much-needed joy.
Tradies Hailed Heroes After School Bus Tragedy
Two tradies are being hailed heroes after rushing to help after a school bus crashed north of Melbourne. Colby Bartels And Adam Smith were one of the first on the scene and helped dozens of schoolchildren to safety. They joined us to explain what happened.