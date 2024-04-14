News
How The Bondi Junction Stabbing Attack Unfolded
Six people are dead, with 12 more injured, including a nine-month-old baby, after a former Queensland resident attacked shoppers at Westfield Bondi Junction. This is how the attack unfolded.
The Trans Woman Who Became Queen Of The Outback
Kelly Young lives in the little country town of Broadwater in NSW, where she is known as the Queen of Dirt. But the Kelly the town knows today was never able to be herself until five years ago, when she broke free of the male body she was born into.
Annabel Crabb On Why She's Trying New Things Now She's 50
Annabel Crabb shares what she has learned after turning 50 after trying some new things, and the awkward moment she had backstage with Hillary Clinton.
O. J. Simpson, Alleged Killer & NFL Star, Dead Aged 76
O.J. Simpson has died aged 76, according to a statement on X by his family. While some will mourn the loss of a legendary NFL player, others will remember him as an alleged cold-blooded killer. Former Attorney for the family of Nicole Brown Simpson, Gloria Allred joins us.
Aussies Leading The Way Against Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson’s Disease is being diagnosed more than ever around the world, with over 200,000 Aussies now living with the debilitating condition. However, some super Tasmanians are leading the way in making the condition more manageable in the future.
Residents Still Fighting To Save Their Homes
In early 2024, we brought you a story about the long-term residents of Techno Park who were staring down homelessness after the local council notified them that they had to "immediately cease use of the land." But, it appears the local council wanted to evict the residents months before they had even been told.
Australian Jailed In Iraq Pleads For Release In Emotional Letter
Australian Robert Pether is pleading for the government to get him home after he was accused of defrauding the Iraqi government and sentenced to five years in jail and a $16 million fine. Robert's wife Desree Pether joins us.
Fury As TikToker Posts Vacant Property Addresses
The man behind Shit Rentals, Jordan van den Berg, AKA Purple Pingers, has angered Americans after he started collecting addresses of vacant properties and publishing them to encourage those without a home to squat in them amid the housing crisis. He joins us to explain what's going on.