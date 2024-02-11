News
Ali Yasmin’s Fight For Justice After Being Imprisoned At 13
13-year-old Ali Yasmin was found on a people smuggling boat and was locked up for two years in an adult prison in Western Australia. After a decade-long legal battle, a group led by Ali has won a $27 million payout for their wrongful imprisonment.
Swimmer James Magnussen Signs Up For Drug-Enhanced Games
The Olympics on steroids, AKA the Enhanced Games, are coming, and one of Australia’s best athletes, James Magnussen, has revealed he’s ready to take supplements and break records as part of the inaugural event.
Chelsea Handler On Why She Believes Bitches Are Born Bitches
Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big Bitch tour to Australia, and we found out if she believes she became a bitch… or if she was born with it.
The Sneaky Ways Companies Increase The Price Of Things
The inquiry into supermarket price gouging has revealed the sneaky ways companies raise the cost of things, and it happens in multiple sectors, from banking to childcare and even pharmaceuticals.
Melbourne Nursing Home Gifting Taylor Swift Tickets To Her Biggest Fans
A retirement home in Melbourne's East is gifting 20 tickets to its residents to watch Taylor Swift from the comfort of an MCG corporate box, along with their choice of one of their grandchildren each.
Bob Katter Outraged After Finding Parliament Cafe Is Card Only
Cash is King for MP Bob Katter after he was left outraged when a café did not accept his crisp $50 note, and he is now warning against a cashless existence, which he believes could be disastrous.
Real Estate Agent Mocked For Using Sports Cars To Sell Houses
Amir Jahan has copped some heat online for his "flashy" method of selling homes, which includes using expensive cars like a Rolls-Royce Python. Amir shares with us what he has to say to the haters.