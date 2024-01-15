The Project

25 Tourists Saved By Elite Athletes On Aussie Beach
NC | News

Some of the nation's top athletes saved 25 swimmers from a flash rip on Maroubra Beach in an incredible stroke of luck. Ironwoman & rescuer Lana Rogers was one of the athletes who helped save the swimmers and tells us what happened.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Government Rejecting Domestic Violence Support Payments

New data has shown nearly half of applicants fleeing domestic violence are denied services and payments, mainly because they cannot provide the proper documentation.

image-placeholder
6 mins

12-Year-Old With Progeria Not Letting His Rare Condition Get In The Way Of Living

12-year-old Enzo has one of the world's rarest disorders, Progeria, which sees him age rapidly, but as he's about to start high school, he's not about to let it get in the way of living.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Australian-Born Mary Ascends As Queen Of Denmark

After more than two decades since bumping into a Danish prince in a pub, Mary Donaldson has become the first Australian-born Queen of a European monarchy.

image-placeholder
3 mins

25 Tourists Saved By Elite Athletes On Aussie Beach

Some of the nation's top athletes saved 25 swimmers from a flash rip on Maroubra Beach in an incredible stroke of luck. Ironwoman & rescuer Lana Rogers was one of the athletes who helped save the swimmers and tells us what happened.

2024