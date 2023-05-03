News (Delivered Differently)
Evicted Residents Take On Aged Care Home
Great-grandmother, 95-year-old Kate Smorty is leading an army of golden oldies who are refusing to leave the home they adore, after being told they need to move out quickly.
Writers' Strike Hits Hollywood
If you're hanging out for the new season of Stranger Things or Cobra Kai, the Hollywood writers' strike is about to ruin your year.
Meet The Owners Who Are Making Their Pets Family Forever
Want your pet to live forever? Well, these Aussies have just managed to do that, which means their furry friends are part of their family for good.
Tributes Continue For Jock Zonfrillo
Tributes continue to flow for MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo, who passed away yesterday. His fellow judges and friends have released statements to pay their respects.
Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46
Jock Zonfrillo has lit up Aussie screens for almost four years as a loveable co-host on MasterChef Australia. The celebrity chef died, aged 46.
Andamooka Is Australia's Cheapest Town To Buy A House
Andamooka is an Aussie town you may not have heard of, but it may be somewhere you want to move to because, as we found out, it's the cheapest place in Australia to buy your own home.
Campaign To Save Melbourne's Iconic Music Venue, The Tote
It's the iconic Aussie music venue that has welcomed huge names for four decades, but the clock is ticking with just six days left to save The Tote.