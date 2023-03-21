News (Delivered Differently)
World's Happiest Countries For 2023 Have Been Revealed In New Study
A report has revealed the happiest people in the world… and it’s not Australia; it's somewhere a little more Finnish. So, what is the secret to being truly happy?
Young Huddy Defies Doctor's Expectations And Is Now Off To The World D
Until recently, sports-mad Huddy could only watch sports from the sidelines. After battling health problems and numerous surgeries, he's off the World Dwarf Games after being helped by his close-knit
Working Fathers Facing Discrimination In The Workforce, According To New Research
More Aussie men than ever are sharing the load of raising kids. But they're now suffering the same workplace discrimination women have fought against for decades.
Family Uses Their Experience Of Psychosis To Break The Stigma Around Mental Health
During the trip of a lifetime, Alice suffered a psychosis while on the other side of the world from her family. Now they are using their experience to help break the stigma around mental health.
Young Model Embracing Alopecia To Set A New Trend On The Catwalk
Fifteen-year-old Tiahna Faraci always dreamt of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming a model. But two years later, she was diagnosed with alopecia. But nothing can hold her back, as she's now embracing her insecurities and hitting the catwalk.
Meet The Aussie Legend Who Has Given Up Her Life To Teach Disabled Kid
Australia, meet 63-year-old Tracey Ayton, who ten years ago started ‘Little Heroes Swim Academy’, intending to help disabled kids learn to swim or get more confident in the water. And while the charity is run on a shoestring budget, Tracey doesn’t miss a day to help those who love to learn a new skill.
Meet The Aussies Swapping The Mainstream Life For Off-Grid Living
With interest rates sky high, energy bills through the roof and inflation blowing the budget at the supermarket, more people are choosing to opt out of mainstream life to go off-grid. So, how do they
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Responds To Criticism Of $368 Billion AUKUS Deal
FULL CHAT: Former Prime Minister Paul Keating called the $368 billion AUKUS deal the worst decision in Labor's history. Prime Minister @AlboMP responds to the criticism and explains if this means the threat of war with China is real.