News
Woman Quits Job For Paul McCartney And His Reaction Is Amazing
One Beatle-loving Kiwi quit her job to see Paul McCartney's Got Back show and made a sign to let Sir Paul know, and his reaction was priceless.
Postpartum Psychosis Leaving New Mums In Psychiatric Units
Statistics show that 80% of new mums experience the baby blues, but some women, like Jacqueline, start experiencing concerning symptoms of postpartum psychosis, which can see them separated from their child. If you think you may need support for perinatal anxiety or depression, please contact PANDA on 1300 726 306 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Body Integrity Dysphoria Means 'Michael' Wants To Amputate His Hand
"Michael" suffers from a rare disorder called Body Integrity Dysphoria, which is a condition that makes him feel like his hand is not his. The only way to fix the issue is to amputate his hand.
What Does The Failed EU Trade Deal Mean For Australian Produce?
Australia has walked away from a potential EU trade deal, which could have seen us renaming Feta to something more fun like 'Crumbly Cheese That Nobody Ever Finishes A Block Of', but what does it mean for Aussie produce?
Insane Amount Of Money Aussies Will Spend This Halloween
Halloween is upon us, and what was once considered an American holiday is now cemented in Australia. It's estimated that we'll spend a staggering $490 million on treats, decorations and costumes this year.
Horrifying Number Of Teenagers Are Being Cyber-Bullied
14-year-old 'Emma' has endured months of cyber-bullying online, and as she tries to get help, new statistics show more and more Australian children are being targeted online than ever before.
Israel-Hamas War Leads To More Hate Attacks
The war between Israel and Hamas has shocked us all. But, as we all process the images we see, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic event reports have risen 1,000%. So, while we await our leaders to take action, is it time we all said there's #NoPlaceForHate ?