The Project

Will Instagram's Threads Be The End Of Twitter For Good?
NC | News

As we wait for the octagon cage match, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by launching a new text-based 'Threads' app.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
2 mins

Investigation Launched Into The Leak Of Nude Photos Of AFL Players

The AFL has launched a major investigation after a series of naked photographs, allegedly of former and current AFL players, were published online.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Will Instagram's Threads Be The End Of Twitter For Good?

As we wait for the octagon cage match, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to take on Elon Musk's Twitter by launching a new text-based 'Threads' app.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Hong Kong Issues Arrest Warrants And Bounties On Activists

Hong Kong has vowed to pursue 8 exiled pro-democracy activists, including 2 in Australia, for the rest of their lives, placing a million-dollar bounty on their heads.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Facial Recognition Being Used At Stadiums Across Australia

A new investigation has revealed that we're being tracked with facial recognitions at major venues, raising concerns about where that data is stored and what that means for everyday Aussies.

image-placeholder
8 mins

Derek Bromley Fights For Freedom 40 Years After He Was Jailed For Murder

Derek Bromley has been behind bars for nearly forty years, but he would be free today if he had admitted to the murder, but he's adamant he didn't do it.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Parrots Providing Therapy For Those Needing Support

Meet the organisation changing the world "one bird at a time" by pairing parrots up with people who need a little feathered friend to make a difference in their lives.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Facebook Users Warned About Using Marketplace

Experts are warning Facebook Marketplace users against organising pick-ups from their homes after an increase in reported attacks.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament. Rachel Perkins won the Creative Talent Award and tells us why NAIDOC Week is so important.

2023