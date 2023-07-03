News (Delivered Differently)
Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important
First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament. Rachel Perkins won the Creative Talent Award and tells us why NAIDOC Week is so important.
New Telescope Ready To Discover Dark Matter In Space
The European Space Agency is about to launch a new telescope that will help us find out exactly what dark matter is and how it has formed the galaxy.
Younger Generations Voting Left and Staying Left
A new report has found that the younger generations are voting progressively and maintaining this stance, shaking up the decades-long trend of becoming more conservative as you get older.
Psychiatrists To Be Able To Prescribe MDMA & Magic Mushrooms
Aussies can legally access psychedelic drugs to treat otherwise untreatable depression and PTSD from July 1. Cognitive neuropsychologist Professor Susan Rossell explains if Australia is ready for this.
Lismore Flood Victims Let Down By Buyback Scheme
Just 1 per cent of Northern Rivers property owners who lost their homes in last year's floods have reached a settlement under the Federal and NSW government's buyback scheme.
Transitioning Gender Under The Taliban In Afghanistan
Australian filmmaker Jordan Bryon was given unprecedented access to the notorious Taliban. At the same time, he was transitioning genders under the watchful eyes of the most brutal regimes in the world.
Millions Of Aussies Scramble For Taylor Swift Tickets
Today was the Olympic Games of presales as millions of Aussies competed to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Sydney and Melbourne shows. Swiftie Bronny Dunlop tells us if she ended up snagging some tickets.