Why Has Former President Donald Trump Been Indicted?
A New York grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump after weeks of speculation that it was imminent. It has led to backlash from his fellow Republicans. Semafor Editor-At-Large Steve Clemons joins us to tell us how we got here.
The Aussie Town Being Taken Over By Little Yellow Minions
The minions are some of the most loved animated creatures ever created, and now they are taking over a tiny town in Western Australia... But why? Well, that's where our story begins.
Family Left Living In A Tent As They Can't Find A Home
Hundreds of thousands of Australians are, right now, confronting homelessness. We met with one mother who has been forced to sleep in a tent with her four children while waiting for assistance.
The Mould-Infested Rental Horror Story That Is Warning To Other Renters
It's no secret the rental market is a nightmare, with the odds stacked against those desperate for a place to live. But Maddie's mouldy rental horror story shows that if you are prepared to fight, you can still win.
Sanity Closes Its Final Stores
It’s been a fixture of our shopping centres since 1992, but yesterday, the last two Sanity stores closed for good. Known for selling us some brilliant CDs and boxsets of TV shows nobody can remember, it’s been an emotional ride. Sanity, you are gone but will not be forgotten.
Barrie Cassidy On What Went Wrong For The Liberals In NSW Election
The Liberal party suffered a huge defeat in the NSW Election, meaning Labor is now in power across the Australian mainland. Political commentator Barrie Cassidy explains why Labor won with such a huge margin, and where to from here for the Liberal party.
Menindee Locals Demand Action Over Darling-Barka River Water Quality A
Menindee locals are furious as they suffer though another disaster in the Darling-Barka River, which has left thousands of fish dead. The new government in NSW is facing demands for a major inquiry, a
Calls For Crackdown On Importation And Sale Of Vapes In Australia By Health Professionals
With a major surge in the number of children and young people taking up vaping, health professionals are calling for a crackdown on the importation and sale of the flavourful nicotine-laden sticks. But is it too little, too late?