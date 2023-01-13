News (Delivered Differently)
Where Is Britney Spears?
The Britney Army almost single-handedly managed to free Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship just over a year ago. However, rumors are circulating that the superstar is not in fact 'free'. Britney super-sleuth Jessie Stephens explains.
Tax Crackdown Proposed For Social Influencers
The life of an influencer can be lucrative, with businesses showering you with gifts in exchange for some promotion. But the party could soon be over, with a tax crackdown on the cards.
Sovereign Citizens Slammed By Former Magistrate
A former magistrate has hit out at the sovereign citizen movement, saying none of them have successfully proven their case. So what exactly is this group about?
Woman's Viral Weight Loss Transformation
Liv Ralph went viral after her followers were stunned by her incredible weight loss transformation, with many believing it wasn't the same person. But Liv tells us why people now treat her different and the one thing she's learnt.
Do Extinction Rebellion Protests Work?
Extinction Rebellion has made a global name for itself with climate change protests designed for maximum disruption. But does it work? Australian faction activist Brad Homewood joins us to explain.
Supply Crisis Of Diabetes Drug Ozempic
Australia’s peak medical body is calling on the government to quarantine supplies of a life-saving diabetes drug which is in dangerously short supply. Celebrities and social media influencers are being blamed for the Ozempic shortage.
How Prince Harry's Life Changed After The Passing Of His Mother
In this first part of our exclusive with Prince Harry, Anderson Cooper finds out how Prince Harry's world was turned upside when his mother, Diana died