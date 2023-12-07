The Project

What King Charles & Camilla Should Do While In Australia
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are planning a trip Down Under, and Mel Buttle tells us what she reckons they should do when they get to Australia.

Taylor Swift Becomes Time Person Of The Year

Taylor Swift has been named Time's Person of the Year after a blockbuster year touring her Eras tour around the world. But, what are her credentials for the win? We found out.

Australia Post Cuts Daily Letter Delivery As Less Letters Are Sent Than Ever Before

Australia Post has finally put an end to daily letter deliveries after they became financially unviable, bringing an end to the era of papery correspondence.

Aussies Stopping Buying New Products In New 'Degrowth' Trend

Degrowth is a trend that, ironically, is growing as more and more Aussies feel the pinch during the cost of living crisis, but what is it exactly?

Boxing Star Harry Garside Qualifies For Paris Olympics

Aussie boxing star Harry Garside has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he tells us what the next 10 months will look like for him as he prepares for the games.

Female Teen Racers Have Eyes Set On Formula 1

They may just be teens, but Avia Anagnostiadis and Océane Colangelo have their sights set on the Formula 1, and they're well on their way there.

Tucker Carlson Goes On Bizzare UFO Rant

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has gone on a mega-rant about UFOs, asking the US government and the world to provide him with some answers about flying objects.

Dog Owner Sucks Leech Off Pet's Eye During Bike Ride

Ben Foster is probably the most dedicated dog owner in Australia after he sucked a leech off the eyeball of his Kelpie, Alma.

