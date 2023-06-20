News (Delivered Differently)
What It's Like On-Board The Missing Titanic Submarine
As the search for a missing submersible continues near the site of the Titanic wreck, CBS Sunday Morning's David Pogue, who has done extensive reporting on the submarines, tells us what it was like on board.
Kids On What Makes The Perfect Party
Sam Taunton took a trip to Vermont Primary School to ask the students what it takes to throw the perfect party.
Eco Villages Are The New Way To Live Sustainably
A sustainable Eco Village in New South Wales may be the model for future community living. Barry Du Bois went and checked it out.
More Mums Going It Alone To Start Their Family Across Australia
There is a growing number of Aussie women upending the traditional path to motherhood and opting to go it alone.
Boomers Heading To Aged Care But Who Picks Up The Bill?
As a growing wave of Baby Boomers enters aged care, a new intergenerational war is brewing over who should pick up the bill. So, should Millennials foot the bill as the cost-of-living crisis continues?
Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Suddenly Released In Pakistan
Two years ago, Australian citizen Hasan Askree was suddenly arrested in Pakistan, and his family was left in the dark. Now he's been suddenly released from prison and joins us from Pakistan.
The Baby Names That Should Never Have Existed
In light of the most popular baby names in Australia being announced, new-mum & comedian Mel Buttle tells us the names she reckons should be eliminated forever.