News (Delivered Differently)
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Until Celine Dion revealed she has Stiff Person Syndrome, most people had never heard of it. But for this expectant mum, it means fighting the battle of her life against the disease.
Young Couple Scammed Out Of Life Savings
A young Melbourne couple has lost their life savings after falling victim to a sophisticated text scam. $98,000 was stolen when they responded to a series of texts they believed to be from their bank. They explain how they got caught out.
The TV Show That Is Made Entirely With Deep Fake Illusion
Deep fake technology is getting better by the day, and now a U.K. sketch comedy is using it to create an entire TV show. It features deep fakes of celebs like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Tom Holland and Ariana Grande, all depicted as everyday people on struggle street.
Gambling Reform A Big Election Issue
As we head into the NSW state election, gambling has become a big issue in an increasingly messy election campaign. Tim Costello from the Alliance for Gambling Reform explains why gambling has become
What Actually Is CHATGPT
ChatGPT looks like a standard website, but it is a sophisticated AI tool that has been trained on hundreds of terabytes of info from the web. But one U.S. school district has now banned it after students were caught using it to do their homework for them.
Queensland Maternity Crisis
A maternity crisis is brewing in central Queensland. A shortage of obstetricians has left one key hospital unable to offer services, and doctors are warning the problem could turn deadly.
Byron Bay Rental War
There’s a battle raging in Byron Bay between mainly wealthy real-estate investors and those in need of affordable housing. To free up more homes for long term rentals, the council wants to limit holiday rentals in most areas to just 90 days a year.