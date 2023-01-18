The Project

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Until Celine Dion revealed she has Stiff Person Syndrome, most people had never heard of it. But for this expectant mum, it means fighting the battle of her life against the disease.

image-placeholder6 mins

image-placeholder7 mins

Young Couple Scammed Out Of Life Savings

A young Melbourne couple has lost their life savings after falling victim to a sophisticated text scam. $98,000 was stolen when they responded to a series of texts they believed to be from their bank. They explain how they got caught out.

image-placeholder4 mins

The TV Show That Is Made Entirely With Deep Fake Illusion

Deep fake technology is getting better by the day, and now a U.K. sketch comedy is using it to create an entire TV show. It features deep fakes of celebs like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Tom Holland and Ariana Grande, all depicted as everyday people on struggle street.

image-placeholder7 mins

Gambling Reform A Big Election Issue

As we head into the NSW state election, gambling has become a big issue in an increasingly messy election campaign. Tim Costello from the Alliance for Gambling Reform explains why gambling has become

image-placeholder5 mins

What Actually Is CHATGPT

ChatGPT looks like a standard website, but it is a sophisticated AI tool that has been trained on hundreds of terabytes of info from the web. But one U.S. school district has now banned it after students were caught using it to do their homework for them.

image-placeholder6 mins

Queensland Maternity Crisis

A maternity crisis is brewing in central Queensland. A shortage of obstetricians has left one key hospital unable to offer services, and doctors are warning the problem could turn deadly.

image-placeholder7 mins

Byron Bay Rental War

There’s a battle raging in Byron Bay between mainly wealthy real-estate investors and those in need of affordable housing. To free up more homes for long term rentals, the council wants to limit holiday rentals in most areas to just 90 days a year.

image-placeholder7 mins

Where Is Britney Spears?

The Britney Army almost single-handedly managed to free Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship just over a year ago. However, rumors are circulating that the superstar is not in fact 'free'. Britney super-sleuth Jessie Stephens explains.

2023