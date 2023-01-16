News (Delivered Differently)
What Actually Is CHATGPT
ChatGPT looks like a standard website, but it is a sophisticated AI tool that has been trained on hundreds of terabytes of info from the web. But one U.S. school district has now banned it after students were caught using it to do their homework for them.
Queensland Maternity Crisis
A maternity crisis is brewing in central Queensland. A shortage of obstetricians has left one key hospital unable to offer services, and doctors are warning the problem could turn deadly.
Byron Bay Rental War
There’s a battle raging in Byron Bay between mainly wealthy real-estate investors and those in need of affordable housing. To free up more homes for long term rentals, the council wants to limit holiday rentals in most areas to just 90 days a year.
Where Is Britney Spears?
The Britney Army almost single-handedly managed to free Britney Spears from her 13-year conservatorship just over a year ago. However, rumors are circulating that the superstar is not in fact 'free'. Britney super-sleuth Jessie Stephens explains.
Tax Crackdown Proposed For Social Influencers
The life of an influencer can be lucrative, with businesses showering you with gifts in exchange for some promotion. But the party could soon be over, with a tax crackdown on the cards.
Sovereign Citizens Slammed By Former Magistrate
A former magistrate has hit out at the sovereign citizen movement, saying none of them have successfully proven their case. So what exactly is this group about?
Woman's Viral Weight Loss Transformation
Liv Ralph went viral after her followers were stunned by her incredible weight loss transformation, with many believing it wasn't the same person. But Liv tells us why people now treat her different and the one thing she's learnt.