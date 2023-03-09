The Project

Weird Al Yankovic On Why He Wanted Daniel Radcliffe To Play Him In His
Weird Al Yankovic's parody movie about his parody life of parodies is finally out! And he tells us why he wanted Daniel Radcliffe to him in the movie. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Hugh van Cuylenberg On Why He Thinks Happiness Is An Unrealistic Goal

Author Hugh van Cuylenburg is on a mission to help us lead happier and more resilient lives. But he explains why he thinks happiness is actually an unrealistic goal. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder8 mins

Malcolm Turnbull On Why Democracy Is Under Threat

Former Prime Minister @TurnbullMalcolm tells us why he believes democracy is under threat, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. insurrection, and how social media and lying leaders are the cause. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder4 mins

Bindi's Battle: Bindi Irwin Reveals 10-Year Endometriosis Battle

Bindi Irwin has revealed she has been battling endometriosis for 10 years, suffering "insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea". #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder5 mins

The Dark History Of The Celeb Sex Tape

Never was it more apparent that sex sells than in the era of the celebrity sex tape. Now, one of the stars of that era is speaking out, revealing a dark underbelly hidden in plain sight. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder9 mins

Married To A Paedophile: How One Woman Is Helping Change How Police Treat Families

Georgia found herself married and pregnant to a man later found guilty of sickening crimes. Now, she's helping overhaul how police treat families of those convicted. #TheProjectTV

The Ugly Side Of Beauty Filters

The Ugly Side Of Beauty Filters

TikTok is seeing the rise of face-altering filters that are AI-powered. But experts warn there’s an ugly side to the beauty filter racking up millions of views online. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder8 mins

Perth Family Set To Be Deported Due To Childs Disability

Australia, meet ten-year-old Aaryan, who has lived in Australia for seven years but is about to be deported as the government see him as a “significant cost to the Australian community”, all because h

