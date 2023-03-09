News (Delivered Differently)
Hugh van Cuylenberg On Why He Thinks Happiness Is An Unrealistic Goal
Author Hugh van Cuylenburg is on a mission to help us lead happier and more resilient lives. But he explains why he thinks happiness is actually an unrealistic goal. #TheProjectTV
Malcolm Turnbull On Why Democracy Is Under Threat
Former Prime Minister @TurnbullMalcolm tells us why he believes democracy is under threat, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. insurrection, and how social media and lying leaders are the cause. #TheProjectTV
Weird Al Yankovic On Why He Wanted Daniel Radcliffe To Play Him In His
Weird Al Yankovic's parody movie about his parody life of parodies is finally out! And he tells us why he wanted Daniel Radcliffe to him in the movie. #TheProjectTV
Bindi's Battle: Bindi Irwin Reveals 10-Year Endometriosis Battle
Bindi Irwin has revealed she has been battling endometriosis for 10 years, suffering "insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea". #TheProjectTV
The Dark History Of The Celeb Sex Tape
Never was it more apparent that sex sells than in the era of the celebrity sex tape. Now, one of the stars of that era is speaking out, revealing a dark underbelly hidden in plain sight. #TheProjectTV
Married To A Paedophile: How One Woman Is Helping Change How Police Treat Families
Georgia found herself married and pregnant to a man later found guilty of sickening crimes. Now, she's helping overhaul how police treat families of those convicted. #TheProjectTV
The Ugly Side Of Beauty Filters
TikTok is seeing the rise of face-altering filters that are AI-powered. But experts warn there’s an ugly side to the beauty filter racking up millions of views online. #TheProjectTV