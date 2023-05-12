The Project

Two Aussie Brothers Set To Live Out Their Space Dream
Aussies Adam and James Gilmour grew up dreaming of being astronauts, and they might be about to make their dream a reality as their first homegrown rocket is being readied for launch.

Aussies Adam and James Gilmour grew up dreaming of being astronauts, and they might be about to make their dream a reality as their first homegrown rocket is being readied for launch.

