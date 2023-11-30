News
Tucker Carlson Goes On Bizzare UFO Rant
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has gone on a mega-rant about UFOs, asking the US government and the world to provide him with some answers about flying objects.
Dog Owner Sucks Leech Off Pet's Eye During Bike Ride
Ben Foster is probably the most dedicated dog owner in Australia after he sucked a leech off the eyeball of his Kelpie, Alma.
Netball Australia Player Dispute Worsens As New Deal Is Offered
Netball Australia has attempted to end the bitter, year-long wage dispute by offering players an immediate 11 per cent pay rise, which has been rejected.
Government Set To Ban Disposable Vapes
The Federal Government is set to ban the importation of single-use vapes but says it will make it easier for doctors to issue prescriptions where needed.
The Aussie Women Going To Great Lengths To Have Babies Later In Life
More and more Aussie women are choosing to start their families later in life, with a quarter of babies born to those over 35, and some of them are going to great lengths to conceive.
The Choir Helping Everyone Find Their Voice
When this @PopChoirAustralia started 9 years ago, it only had 20 singers, but now, there are over 700 members, and it's helped them all find their voice.
Aussie Model's 118 Reasons Not To Have Children
An Aussie model has divided the internet after she posted a list of 118 reasons why she has remained child-free. Ellie Gonsalves joins us to explain.