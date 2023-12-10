News
Australia's Illegal Tobacco Trade Booming
As Australia's tobacco prices continue to rise year by year, Border Force is seizing record numbers of illegal tobacco, with officials fearing the impacts of a booming black market.
Trend Of Spending Christmas Alone On The Rise
Author Jill Stark is embracing a new tradition of spending Christmas alone and tells us why she doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for her.
Boomers Should Be Left Alone In Generational War
It’s the intergenerational conflict that refuses to die; Boomers versus Millennials. But while boomers are usually on the receiving end of the blame game, is that really fair?
What King Charles & Camilla Should Do While In Australia
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are planning a trip Down Under, and Mel Buttle tells us what she reckons they should do when they get to Australia.
Taylor Swift Becomes Time Person Of The Year
Taylor Swift has been named Time's Person of the Year after a blockbuster year touring her Eras tour around the world. But, what are her credentials for the win? We found out.
Australia Post Cuts Daily Letter Delivery As Less Letters Are Sent Than Ever Before
Australia Post has finally put an end to daily letter deliveries after they became financially unviable, bringing an end to the era of papery correspondence.
Aussies Stopping Buying New Products In New 'Degrowth' Trend
Degrowth is a trend that, ironically, is growing as more and more Aussies feel the pinch during the cost of living crisis, but what is it exactly?