News (Delivered Differently)
Tradie's Grindr Number Plate For Sale After App Mix-Up
Tradie Steve Herbing received the number plate 'GRINDR' from his wife, Chris, 15 years ago, before a dating app of the same name existed. Now, the plates are up for grabs, and the duo tell us all about it.
Alone Star Gina Chick's Incredible Life Story Is One You Won't Forget
Alone Australia's Gina Chick has been helping others to remember the wild-child within, and while she takes Georgie Tunny into the wild, we find out her life story is one we will never forget.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce Resigns Early Amid Reputational Damage Saga
After 15 years at Qantas, CEO Alan Joyce has stepped down two months earlier than planned. We take a look at his time at the Flying Kangaroo and Shadow Transport Minister Bridget McKenzie joins us.
Aussie James Webb Smashes Chicken Wing World Record
Aussie competitive eater James Webb has broken the World Record for most chicken wings consumed after he smashed 276 wings in 12 minutes, and he tells us how he's feeling after the feat.
Aussie 'Burning Man' Revellers Escape Nevada Desert
Almost 70,000 Burning Man revellers were trapped in the Black Rock Desert after heavy rains flooded the site, but Aussie DJs Gaz Kempster & Andy Murphy join us to explain how they managed to get out.
Shoppers Warned About Bargain Site Temu
More and more Aussies are downloading a new shopping app called ‘Temu’, which is the home of the biggest bargains on the internet, but, while the prices might be good, there are some dark downsides to the shopping app that we are all being warned about.
Qantas Heading To Court For Selling Cancelled Flight Tickets
Qantas’ shaky week has hit another bout of turbulence, with Australia’s consumer watchdog claiming the airline sold tickets on flights they knew would never take off.
Drastic Measures One Aussie Family Has Taken Against A School Bully
‘Jack’ is ten years old, and over the past year, he has been relentlessly bullied by another student in his school. In this story, we hear how the school system has struggled to stamp out the issue as it threatened to turn violent and the drastic measures his mother has had to take to prevent the bully from going near her son.