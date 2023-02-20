News (Delivered Differently)
Tim Rogers On How His New Album Answers The Question In His First Album
Musician Tim Rogers asked the question 'What Rhymes With Cars and Girls?', and he gives the answer to that query in his latest sequel album.
Life For Ukrainians One Year On Since Russia Invaded Ukraine
This week marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s estimated that more than a quarter of a million troops have been killed or wounded and civilian casualties run into thousands. Still, there's
Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia
Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.
What Is Buccal Fat Removal And Why Is It Worrying Plastic Surgeons?
In the last two months, Google searches for 'buccal fat removal' have soared and the hashtag has raked in over 174 million views. But what is it? Specialist Plastic Surgeon Dr Jack Zoumaras explains.
Revolutionary Treatment For Kids Cancer Rolled Out Across Australia
A world-first revolutionary treatment will be rolled out to every child with cancer across Australia, giving Australian families incredible hope. Ka-ili Giteau-Tai is a recipient of the Zero Childhood Cancer precision medicine program, and she joins us alongside her mother, Kristy.
Battle For The Brumbies
For years, debate has raged over how best to control our feral horse population. Now Brumby numbers are spiralling out of control, and the federal government’s being urged to step in to save our national parks.
The Aussie Volcanoes Experts Warn Could Erupt Again
This might come as a surprise, but between Melbourne and South Australia, there are 400 volcanoes. The most recent blasted itself apart 5000 years ago. But volcanologists are warning there could be another eruption, we just don’t know when.