The Ugly Side Of Beauty Filters
TikTok is seeing the rise of face-altering filters that are AI-powered. But experts warn there’s an ugly side to the beauty filter racking up millions of views online. #TheProjectTV
Perth Family Set To Be Deported Due To Childs Disability
Australia, meet ten-year-old Aaryan, who has lived in Australia for seven years but is about to be deported as the government see him as a “significant cost to the Australian community”, all because h
Lego Man Bringing Joy To His Local Community
Meet Alex McIntyre, or Lego Man. The South Australian is using his lifesize Lego outfit to bring joy and happiness to his local community.
One Year On From The Lismore Floods
It's been a hard slog, but one year after the weather disaster that hammered the Northern Rivers, Lismore is coming back to life, VERY slowly.
Tim Rogers On How His New Album Answers The Question In His First Album
Musician Tim Rogers asked the question 'What Rhymes With Cars and Girls?', and he gives the answer to that query in his latest sequel album.
Life For Ukrainians One Year On Since Russia Invaded Ukraine
This week marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s estimated that more than a quarter of a million troops have been killed or wounded and civilian casualties run into thousands. Still, there's
Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia
Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.