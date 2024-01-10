The Project

The Surf Volunteer Whose Life Mission To Teach CPR Saved His Own Life
NC | News

David Winner has taught hundreds of Aussies how to save lives during his 40-year career, but when a wave swept him off his feet, the rescuer needed to be rescued. Now, David is on a mission to save even more lives.

News

5 mins

3 mins

