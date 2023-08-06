News (Delivered Differently)
Parents Using Their Grief To Help Others Who Lose Their Children
After losing their baby girl Andie to SIDS, Mitch and Tenille found Red Nose. Now they are using their grief to help families through unfathomable loss.
The Powerlifters Proving It's Never Too Late To Lift
Toni, Adrian, Jayne and Rita may be in their 70s and 80s, but they are proving it's never too late to lift. They're still hitting the gym to lift weights, and some even have a few world records their names.
Warnings After 3 People Died From Foraging Mushrooms
Three people have died after suspected poisoning from wild mushrooms in Victoria, prompting officials to issue warnings against consuming them.
Garma Festival Kicks Off As Voice Referendum Nears
This year's Garma Festival is proving to be more significant than ever as it could be a make-or-break moment for The Voice's 'Yes' campaign. Narelda Jacobs explains. Warning: this story contains the names and images of people who have died.
Afghan's Women's Team Fights For FIFA Recognition
Afghanistan's national women's football team was forced into exile after the Taliban took away their right to play. Now, they are fighting to be recognised by FIFA, which is denying them the chance to represent their country.
Parents Plea For Government Help For Painful Skin Disease
Young Jacob suffers from an excruciating genetic skin disease that causes pain likened to having third-degree burns. Now, there is hope in a treatment gel, but accessing the treatment does not come cheap.
Experts Warn Australia Won't Cope With Increasing Heat
As the Northern Hemisphere swelters, Australia's top medical groups have warned our health care system is not prepared for what's to come as temperatures continue to rise.