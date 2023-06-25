The Project

The Man Teaching The World How To Speak To Their Cats
NC | News

Alec Newman has racked up an impressive following teaching the world how to talk to cats. He tells us how we, too, can get our felines to understand our meows.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

The Woman Using Pole Dancing To Fight Multiple Sclerosis

Caroline was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis nearly five years ago, but her saving grace has been her love for pole dancing and her determination to be a champion.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Man Teaching The World How To Speak To Their Cats

Alec Newman has racked up an impressive following teaching the world how to talk to cats. He tells us how we, too, can get our felines to understand our meows.

image-placeholder
3 mins

The Best Tips To Help You Get Taylor Swift Tix In Australia

Taylor Swift confirmed her Aussie tour dates for next year, so mega-Swiftie Georgie Tunny has taken it upon herself to help all her fellow Swifties secure a seat with these very good tips.

image-placeholder
3 mins

The Great Debate On What Belongs In The Fridge Or Pantry

It's the age-old kitchen question that's been dividing families for decades; does it go in the fridge or pantry? Thankfully comedian Mel Buttle is here to help us out (and hopefully), we can sort out the tomato sauce drama forever.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Melbourne Named Australia's Most Liveable City, Big Rises For Perth An

Melbourne has reclaimed its crown as Australia's most liveable city and third overall globally. But snapping at its heels are Adelaide and Perth, who saw significant rises on the global liveability list.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Perth Chef Bans Vegans From Restaurant

A Perth chef has banned all vegans from his restaurant, sparking outrage. The owner of Fyre Restaurant, John Mountain, joins us to explain what pushed him to this decision.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Friends Looking To Make Surrogacy Easier

Would you give birth to your friend's baby? Jen did exactly that for her best friend Edwina, and now they're pushing for surrogacy to be made easier in Australia.

image-placeholder
6 mins

What It's Like On-Board The Missing Titanic Submarine

As the search for a missing submersible continues near the site of the Titanic wreck, CBS Sunday Morning's David Pogue, who has done extensive reporting on the submarines, tells us what it was like on board.

2023