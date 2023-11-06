News
Inaugural Melbourne Cheese Run Sees Aussies Compete For Cheese
Melbourne saw its first-ever Cheese Run where people competed in a 150-metre dash for the grand prize of a mountain of cheese.
The Man Restoring Surfboards So Everyone Can Ride A Wave
Cam Scott restores old surfboards and leaves them on a fence by the beach in North Bondi, all so everyone can ride a wave.
Influencers Sue Restaurant For Defamation Over Lobster
Julie and Belinda Nguyen and their mum, Jennifer Do, have been abused online after they were accused of not paying for a $364 lobster dinner. Now, they are hitting back and suing the restaurant for defamation.
The Beatles Release Their Final Song 'Now And Then'
Nearly 43 years after the death of songwriter John Lennon, The Beatles have released their final-ever song, Now and Then, after using AI technology to isolate Lennon's vocals for the track.
Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried Facing 100-Year Sentence
Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy by a Manhattan jury and is now facing a 100-year sentence.
Woman Quits Job For Paul McCartney And His Reaction Is Amazing
One Beatle-loving Kiwi quit her job to see Paul McCartney's Got Back show and made a sign to let Sir Paul know, and his reaction was priceless.
Postpartum Psychosis Leaving New Mums In Psychiatric Units
Statistics show that 80% of new mums experience the baby blues, but some women, like Jacqueline, start experiencing concerning symptoms of postpartum psychosis, which can see them separated from their child. If you think you may need support for perinatal anxiety or depression, please contact PANDA on 1300 726 306 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.