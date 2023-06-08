The Project

The Intergenerational Portrait Project Bringing Generations Together
Gordon and Benedict may have an age difference of nearly 90 years, but a painting project has brought them and hundreds of other inter-generational people together to make an unlikely friendship.

The Intergenerational Portrait Project Bringing Generations Together

4 mins

Colour Matching For Fashion Making A Huge Comeback

It was the fashion trend of the 80s, and now colour matching is making a huge comeback.

6 mins

Young Footy Player's Fight For Concussion Compensation

Zac Stanton suffered a life-changing head injury while playing footy, only to find the competition's insurance didn't cover brain injuries. Now he's fighting for amateur players to be protected.

6 mins

Fast Fashion Habits Causing Recycling Concerns

Australia has a growing fast fashion problem, with the average Aussie throwing away 10 kilograms of clothes yearly.

4 mins

Adult Star Renee Gracie Returns To V8 Racing

Renee Gracie was a teen sensation in the motor racing world before giving it all up for a career in adult entertainment. Now she's back in the hot seat for her big racing comeback.

7 mins

Ange Postecoglou's Rise To Premier League Manager

Ange Postecoglou is about to take the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur. This is how he rose from being a five-year-old immigrant to Aussie football royalty.

4 mins

Meet Thor, The Man Who Travelled The World Without Flying

Since 2013, Thor Pedersen has been travelling the world, aiming to visit every country without taking a flight. Thor's just reached his 203rd and final destination.

5 mins

Baby Born 26 Years After Dad's Sperm Was Frozen

Angus Cave froze his sperm as a teenager after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, 26 years later, his baby boy has been born, setting the record for the longest use of a man's sperm to have his own child.

