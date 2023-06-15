The Project

The First Inventors Is The TV Show 65,000 Years In The Making
NC | News

The First Inventors goes back in time to explore how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people lived and prospered, and how we can apply those techniques and innovations today.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Suddenly Released In Pakistan

Two years ago, Australian citizen Hasan Askree was suddenly arrested in Pakistan, and his family was left in the dark. Now he's been suddenly released from prison and joins us from Pakistan.

image-placeholder
4 mins

The Baby Names That Should Never Have Existed

In light of the most popular baby names in Australia being announced, new-mum & comedian Mel Buttle tells us the names she reckons should be eliminated forever.

image-placeholder
3 mins

The First Inventors Is The TV Show 65,000 Years In The Making

The First Inventors goes back in time to explore how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people lived and prospered, and how we can apply those techniques and innovations today.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Rochester Struggling To Recover From Second 'Once In A Century' Flooding

The town of Rochester in Victoria has rebuilt itself after a 'once in a century' flooding event. But after it happened again, many believe they won't recover again, with residents left in tents and caravans a year on.

image-placeholder
5 mins

100-Year-Old's Garden Is The Secret To A Long Life

Gardening grandad George Stevens celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year, and he believes it's his small slice of heaven that's the secret behind his long life.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Kryal Castle's Festival Of Magic Is Fun And Scary All At Once

The Festival of Magic was on at Kryal Castle this weekend, so Georgie and Sam went to the most magical place on Earth to find out their futures and meet some real wizards. They had some mixed results...

image-placeholder
2 mins

Kylie Minogue Back On Top With Padam Padam Hit

Kylie Minogue is rocketing up the music charts across the world with her hit Padam Padam, and it's all thanks to the kids and their TikTok.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Ten Wedding Guests Dead After Bus Crash

At least 10 people have died and 21 injured after a bus carrying wedding guests in the Hunter Valley crashed. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving.

2023